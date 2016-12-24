After hosting fancy dinners, Florida agency official resigns
The executive director of the state's affordable housing agency abruptly resigned days after it was revealed that the agency hosted fancy dinners, including one featuring filet mignon and lobster that cost nearly $53,000. Stephen Auger, executive director of the Florida Housing Finance Corporation, turned in his resignation letter Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.
Add your comments below
Florida Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ladies if you work out
|20 hr
|linda35ny
|1
|Deputies to interview Porsche SUV driver in roa... (Jul '07)
|22 hr
|John
|97
|Christmas Eve candlelight services (Dec '08)
|Sat
|blink
|14
|Continuing battle with media, Trump avoids news...
|Sat
|Mothra
|40
|Trump diving into Democratic territory in final...
|Fri
|proud us farmer
|33
|Ticketed for wearing Speedo (May '08)
|Dec 22
|JimmieBallGame
|73
|Betsy DeVos picked for education secretary
|Dec 20
|Papadums Hot IN L...
|7
Find what you want!
Search Florida Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC