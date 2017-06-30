hjr 7
Health care spending in Delaware is higher than the national average and has historically outpaced the State's economic and revenue growth, contributing to the State's current structural deficit. To combat ever rising costs, this Joint Resolution authorizes the Secretary of the Department of Health and Social Services to undertake the actions necessary to establish a health care benchmark, and designating the State's 2018 fiscal year as a planning year.
