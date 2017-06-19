Widow of slain officer honored at Muslim community dinner
The wife of a slain Delaware state trooper was honored at a dinner hosted by members of Delaware's Muslim-American community. The Wilmington News Journal reports that the event to celebrate law enforcement was held Wednesday after sundown outside the Tarbiyah School in Newark.
