Veterans Want Easier Access to Medica...

Veterans Want Easier Access to Medical Marijuana for PTSD in Delaware

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 22 Read more: WBOC-TV Salisbury

A group of veterans on Thursday demonstrated outside of Legislative Hall on Thursday, calling for Delaware lawmakers to pass a bill removing a requirement that a psychiatrist sign a recommendation on an application to treat post-traumatic stress disorder with medical marijuana. The group of veterans laid 22 body bags---minus actual bodies---outside of the statehouse to symbolize veterans who kill themselves each day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBOC-TV Salisbury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Delaware Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
lottery is fixed and they are robbing the peopl... (Aug '06) Jun 6 Happy sausage 665
Where have the honest people gone? Mar '17 Whosonfirst 1
News Democrats Delight in Delaware Special Election Mar '17 Marcavage s Emission 2
dads of delaware the fight for fathers rights. (Jul '08) Feb '17 Mizrain 60
I wanted to Report Bad contractor (Oct '10) Feb '17 ted vines 29
News The Latest: Inmates used 'sharp instruments' to... Feb '17 Cordwainer Trout 6
News Damion Neal is being sought in connection with ... (Nov '08) Jan '17 Quite 14
See all Delaware Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Delaware Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,994 • Total comments across all topics: 282,058,406

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC