The Latest: Lawmaker proposes pot legalization task force
The Democratic sponsor of a bill that would legalize the recreational use of marijuana in Delaware has introduced a resolution to establish a task force to study and recommend how legalized pot would be administered. Rep. Helene Keeley of Wilmington acknowledged Friday that she does not have enough votes in the House to support her legalization bill.
