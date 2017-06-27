Program provides meals to children in need
First Lady Tracey Quillen Carney and the Delaware Department of Education are trying to spread the word to the public of the availability of free meals this summer for children in need. The Summer Food Service Program targets children in low-income areas to ensure they have nutritious meals during the summer.
