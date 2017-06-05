Post-riot review finds Delaware priso...

Post-riot review finds Delaware prison poorly run, managed

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 2 Read more: Fairfield Citizen-News

In this Feb. 1, 2017, file photo, a prison guard stands at one of the towers at James T. Vaughn Correctional Center during a hostage situation unfolding at the prison in Smyrna. An independent review ordered by Delaware's governor after a deadly inmate riot at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center, describes the state's maximum-security prison as dangerously overcrowded, critically understaffed, and poorly run and managed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Delaware Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
lottery is fixed and they are robbing the peopl... (Aug '06) 18 hr Happy sausage 665
Where have the honest people gone? Mar '17 Whosonfirst 1
News Democrats Delight in Delaware Special Election Mar '17 Marcavage s Emission 2
dads of delaware the fight for fathers rights. (Jul '08) Feb '17 Mizrain 60
I wanted to Report Bad contractor (Oct '10) Feb '17 ted vines 29
News The Latest: Inmates used 'sharp instruments' to... Feb '17 Cordwainer Trout 6
News Damion Neal is being sought in connection with ... (Nov '08) Jan '17 Quite 14
See all Delaware Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Delaware Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Microsoft
  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. North Korea
  5. Oakland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,426 • Total comments across all topics: 281,568,916

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC