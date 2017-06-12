New Delaware Correctional Officers Optimistic Despite Vaughn Hostage Situation
James Bailey of New Castle said he's ready for his first shift as a correctional officer at the Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna. Bailey was one of more than 20 people who graduated from the Department of Correction's training academy on Friday.
