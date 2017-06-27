Narcan administered to inmates at JTVCC

Officials say that two inmates were administered Narcan in two different incidents at James T. Vaughn Correctional Center last week. Delaware Department of Corrections officials say the life saving drug was given to inmates after suspected overdoses last Wednesday and Thursday.

Chicago, IL

