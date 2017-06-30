Nanticoke Memorial Hospital to Host Safe Sitter Class
Nanticoke Memorial Hospital will host a Safe SitterA class on Saturday, July 22 from 9:00 am to 3:30 pm in the Nursing Conference Room. These classes are open to pre-teens and teenagers between 11 and 13 years of age who are interested in learning child care essentials and safety.
