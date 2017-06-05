More
DOVER , Del.- The Delaware Senate on Wednesday confirmed Gov. John Carney's pick to serve as a justice for the Delaware Supreme Court Traynor practiced law at Prickett, Jones & Elliot in Wilmington from 1990 to 2014 and served as the firm's managing director from 2005 to 2007. Since January 2015 he has served as an assistant public defender, representing Delawareans accused of felony-level crimes.
Delaware Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|lottery is fixed and they are robbing the peopl... (Aug '06)
|Jun 6
|Happy sausage
|665
|Where have the honest people gone?
|Mar '17
|Whosonfirst
|1
|Democrats Delight in Delaware Special Election
|Mar '17
|Marcavage s Emission
|2
|dads of delaware the fight for fathers rights. (Jul '08)
|Feb '17
|Mizrain
|60
|I wanted to Report Bad contractor (Oct '10)
|Feb '17
|ted vines
|29
|The Latest: Inmates used 'sharp instruments' to...
|Feb '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|6
|Damion Neal is being sought in connection with ... (Nov '08)
|Jan '17
|Quite
|14
