DOVER , Del.- The Delaware Senate on Wednesday confirmed Gov. John Carney's pick to serve as a justice for the Delaware Supreme Court Traynor practiced law at Prickett, Jones & Elliot in Wilmington from 1990 to 2014 and served as the firm's managing director from 2005 to 2007. Since January 2015 he has served as an assistant public defender, representing Delawareans accused of felony-level crimes.

