Highmark proposes increase to 2018 rates
Delaware's only Affordable Care Act health insurer, Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield, has proposed a 33.6% increase for its 2018 individual Marketplace business. In May, Aetna announced its plans to withdraw from the Affordable Care Act's Insurance Marketplace, effective January 1st of 2018, leaving Highmark as the only insurer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMDT.
