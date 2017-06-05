Health officials offer screenings in response to Ennis School tuberculosis scare
The Delaware Division of Public Health and the Indian River School District say a small number of people may have been exposed to someone with active tuberculosis while being transported to and from the Howard T. Ennis School. Health officials say they are contacting individuals who may have been exposed and are offering free screenings to test for TB.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMDT.
