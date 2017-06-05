hb 45

This Act clarifies how personal jurisdiction shall be obtained over nonresident respondents in administrative proceedings brought by the Director of Consumer Protection pursuant to Section 2523, Title 29 of the Code, and the manner in which service of process may be made upon respondents in those proceedings.This Act also empowers administrative hearing officers appointed under Section 2523 , Title 29 to issue subpoenas upon request of the parties to the administrative proceeding, in order to enable the parties to present evidence not otherwise available to them.

