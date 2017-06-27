hb 255

hb 255

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: State of Delaware

This Act establishes the ability of state and school district employees to use the "donated leave" program to donate and accept annual leave and sick time for use by employees in connection with the birth or adoption of a child under the age of 6 years. An employee becomes eligible to receive such leave upon the birth of a child to the employee or employee's spouse or upon adoption of a child younger than 6. Such an employee remains eligible for 6 months after such birth or adoption.

Start the conversation, or Read more at State of Delaware.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Delaware Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
lottery is fixed and they are robbing the peopl... (Aug '06) 4 hr Izak 666
Where have the honest people gone? Mar '17 Whosonfirst 1
News Democrats Delight in Delaware Special Election Mar '17 Marcavage s Emission 2
dads of delaware the fight for fathers rights. (Jul '08) Feb '17 Mizrain 60
I wanted to Report Bad contractor (Oct '10) Feb '17 ted vines 29
News The Latest: Inmates used 'sharp instruments' to... Feb '17 Cordwainer Trout 6
News Damion Neal is being sought in connection with ... (Nov '08) Jan '17 Quite 14
See all Delaware Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Delaware Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Sarah Palin
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,998 • Total comments across all topics: 282,102,553

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC