This Act establishes the ability of state and school district employees to use the "donated leave" program to donate and accept annual leave and sick time for use by employees in connection with the birth or adoption of a child under the age of 6 years. An employee becomes eligible to receive such leave upon the birth of a child to the employee or employee's spouse or upon adoption of a child younger than 6. Such an employee remains eligible for 6 months after such birth or adoption.

