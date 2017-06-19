hb 228
This Act amends the Kent County Tax Increment Financing Act to allow Kent County to determine the date as of which the adjusted assessed value and the original assessed value of the property in the TIF District designated by Kent County will be determined for the purposes of the Kent County Tax Increment Financing Act.
