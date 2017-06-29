hb 208
This Act renames the Division of Long Term Care Residents Protection to the Division of Health Care Quality and strengthens the Division's ability to protect Delawareans receiving long term, acute, or outpatient health care. The new name better describes the Division which now includes not only long term care, but also acute and outpatient care facilities and agencies.
