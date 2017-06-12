hb 154
Currently, claims that arise at the death of the decedent are treated the same as claims that arise after the decedent's death. This bill changes how claims that arise at the time of decedent's death are treated by including them in the same class of claims that arise during the decedent's lifetime.
