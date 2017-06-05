Hats off to the Class of 2017

Coastal Point a Tyler Valliant: The Indian River High School Class of 2017 tossed their mortarboards into the air following their graduation ceremony on Wednesday, May 31. Rainy days rolled away to allow Indian River High School to celebrate its 48th commencement exercises in a sunny football stadium on May 31. This year, about 84 percent of the graduates will enter post-secondary school, including 122 students planning to attend Delaware or Delmarva schools. "What a group of young adults! And we are proud of you," said Principal E. Bennett Murray IV as the sun set over his final graduation ceremony as principal.

