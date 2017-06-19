ha 2hb 187

ha 2hb 187

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: State of Delaware

This amendment removes the condition that a bidder may not own property that has been subject to fines, penalties or abatements of violations within the past 24 months in order to receive a prequalification certificate. This amendment also requires that a prequalified bidder can only assign a successful bid to those who satisfy the prequalification criteria.

Start the conversation, or Read more at State of Delaware.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Delaware Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
lottery is fixed and they are robbing the peopl... (Aug '06) Jun 6 Happy sausage 665
Where have the honest people gone? Mar '17 Whosonfirst 1
News Democrats Delight in Delaware Special Election Mar '17 Marcavage s Emission 2
dads of delaware the fight for fathers rights. (Jul '08) Feb '17 Mizrain 60
I wanted to Report Bad contractor (Oct '10) Feb '17 ted vines 29
News The Latest: Inmates used 'sharp instruments' to... Feb '17 Cordwainer Trout 6
News Damion Neal is being sought in connection with ... (Nov '08) Jan '17 Quite 14
See all Delaware Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Delaware Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,541 • Total comments across all topics: 281,954,244

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC