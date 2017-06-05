ha 1sb 48
This Amendment permits pharmacists to dispense naloxone without being subject to disciplinary or other adverse action under any professional licensing law, criminal liability, or liability related to injuries or death sustained in connection with dispensing the naloxone, unless it is established that the pharmacist caused injuries or death due to unreasonable care, willfully, wantonly, or by gross negligence.
