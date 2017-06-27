ha 1hb 9

Tuesday Read more: State of Delaware

This Amendment removes the proposed changes to 1447A of Title 11 related to the possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and the existing statutory language requiring mandatory prosecution as an adult of persons over the age of 15 charged under 1447A of Title 11 would remain.

