ha 1hb 255

This amendment provides a cap of 12 total weeks of donated leave that any one recipient may draw. It also provides that a qualified recipient may use donated leave to cover subsequent absence for up to one year for maternal or pediatric medical care requiring hospitalization or extended care at home.
