Governor Carney announces agreement to increase correctional officer pay
Governor John Carney and the Correctional Officers Association of Delaware are announcing an agreement to raise starting salaries for Delaware's correctional officers along with studying more changes to help recruit and keep officers, and cut the use of mandatory overtime across the state's correctional system. Governor Carney says, "This agreement represents a significant step forward in addressing our staffing challenges at the Department of Correction.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMDT.
Add your comments below
Delaware Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|lottery is fixed and they are robbing the peopl... (Aug '06)
|Jun 6
|Happy sausage
|665
|Where have the honest people gone?
|Mar '17
|Whosonfirst
|1
|Democrats Delight in Delaware Special Election
|Mar '17
|Marcavage s Emission
|2
|dads of delaware the fight for fathers rights. (Jul '08)
|Feb '17
|Mizrain
|60
|I wanted to Report Bad contractor (Oct '10)
|Feb '17
|ted vines
|29
|The Latest: Inmates used 'sharp instruments' to...
|Feb '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|6
|Damion Neal is being sought in connection with ... (Nov '08)
|Jan '17
|Quite
|14
Find what you want!
Search Delaware Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC