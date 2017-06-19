Governor Carney announces agreement t...

Governor Carney announces agreement to increase correctional officer pay

Governor John Carney and the Correctional Officers Association of Delaware are announcing an agreement to raise starting salaries for Delaware's correctional officers along with studying more changes to help recruit and keep officers, and cut the use of mandatory overtime across the state's correctional system. Governor Carney says, "This agreement represents a significant step forward in addressing our staffing challenges at the Department of Correction.

