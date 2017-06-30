General Assembly budget deadline drama

General Assembly budget deadline drama

Friday Jun 30 Read more: WMDT

The pressure is on Democrats and Republicans in Dover Friday night to make compromises on key issues to overcome a shortfall of nearly $400 million and pass a balanced budget. There were a number of issues raised on both sides during the week of negotiations leading up to the midnight deadline.

