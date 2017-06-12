Evolving to meet changing consumer needs and to embrace its nationwide branding as America's Appliance Experts, the refresh of the Sears Hometown Store in Milford will be celebrated at a grand reopening Friday and Saturday, June 16 and 17. Throughout the weekend, consumers are invited to enjoy an additional discount of 10 percent off almost everything in the store. Located at 656A North DuPont Highway in Milford, the refreshed store includes a new product assortment, redesigned merchandising, new fixtures and signage, and comprehensive employee training, among other changes.

