Dog in Dagsboro Euthanized After Attacking Animal Control Officer

An officer from Delaware Animal Services is recovering from injuries after being attacked by a dog, which police euthanized during the attack. According to Dagsboro Police, on Monday just before 4 p.m. officers from several police departments were dispatched to 32978 DuPont Boulevard in Dagsboro for a report of a dangerous dog attacking an animal control officer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBOC-TV Salisbury.