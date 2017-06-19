Delaware panel give lawmakers final r...

Delaware panel give lawmakers final revenue forecast

Delaware lawmakers are getting the final word on how much money they will have to spend in the budget for the fast-approaching new fiscal year. The panel that sets Delaware's official revenue forecast is updating its projections Monday for the current fiscal year and the fiscal year starting July 1. Last month's estimates left Democratic Gov. John Carney and lawmakers facing an estimated $382 million shortfall between expected revenue and expected expenses for fiscal 2018, based on current-year funding.

