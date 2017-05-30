Delaware officials encouraging testing for hepatitis C
The Division of Public Health says its working to encourage people to get tested, particularly baby boomers, those born from 1945 to 1965. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says baby boomers are five times more likely to have hepatitis C than other adults.
