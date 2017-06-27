Delaware Non-Profits Fear Loss of "Gr...

Delaware Non-Profits Fear Loss of "Grant in Aid" Funding

Monday Jun 26 Read more: WBOC-TV Salisbury

As Delaware lawmakers face a $400 million budget deficits, some non-profits fear some of their funding is on the chopping block. The CHEER Center in Sussex County is one of the non-profits that receives grant in aid funding-- state money used as supplemental funds for non-profits that serve Delawareans.

