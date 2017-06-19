Delaware health officials continue to...

Delaware health officials continue to remind residents to shield themselves from Zika

Friday Jun 16

The Delaware Division of Public Health is continuing to remind residents to shield themselves from the Zika virus with support from a statewide advertising campaign launched last May. Zika has reportedly been found in multiple popular travel locations. Officials say that Delaware's 17 confirmed Zika cases all resulted from mosquito bites while traveling abroad, but there are warmer climates in the continental U.S with local Zika transmission.

