Delaware Governor John Carney appoints special assistant after prison uprising

Wednesday Jun 28 Read more: WMDT

In the latest fallout from the fatal hostage situation at the Vaughn Correctional Center in February, Governor John Carney has appointed a temporary special assistant in the matter on Wednesday. Claire DeMatteis will serve as Carney's special assistant at the Delaware Department of Corrections.

Chicago, IL

