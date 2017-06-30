Delaware Governor John Carney appoints special assistant after prison uprising
In the latest fallout from the fatal hostage situation at the Vaughn Correctional Center in February, Governor John Carney has appointed a temporary special assistant in the matter on Wednesday. Claire DeMatteis will serve as Carney's special assistant at the Delaware Department of Corrections.
Delaware Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|lottery is fixed and they are robbing the peopl... (Aug '06)
|Jun 28
|Izak
|666
|Where have the honest people gone?
|Mar '17
|Whosonfirst
|1
|Democrats Delight in Delaware Special Election
|Mar '17
|Marcavage s Emission
|2
|dads of delaware the fight for fathers rights. (Jul '08)
|Feb '17
|Mizrain
|60
|I wanted to Report Bad contractor (Oct '10)
|Feb '17
|ted vines
|29
|The Latest: Inmates used 'sharp instruments' to...
|Feb '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|6
|Damion Neal is being sought in connection with ... (Nov '08)
|Jan '17
|Quite
|14
