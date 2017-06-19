Delaware Democrats Release Details on Proposed Income Tax Increases
Democratic lawmakers have unveiled details of their proposal to raise income taxes on Delawareans and create a new tax bracket for top wage earners. The proposal outlined Wednesday would raise existing rates across the board, eliminate itemized deductions and increased the standard deduction, as Democratic Gov. John Carney has called for.
