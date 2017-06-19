Delaware Democrats Release Details on...

Delaware Democrats Release Details on Proposed Income Tax Increases

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 15 Read more: WBOC-TV Salisbury

Democratic lawmakers have unveiled details of their proposal to raise income taxes on Delawareans and create a new tax bracket for top wage earners. The proposal outlined Wednesday would raise existing rates across the board, eliminate itemized deductions and increased the standard deduction, as Democratic Gov. John Carney has called for.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBOC-TV Salisbury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Delaware Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
lottery is fixed and they are robbing the peopl... (Aug '06) Jun 6 Happy sausage 665
Where have the honest people gone? Mar '17 Whosonfirst 1
News Democrats Delight in Delaware Special Election Mar '17 Marcavage s Emission 2
dads of delaware the fight for fathers rights. (Jul '08) Feb '17 Mizrain 60
I wanted to Report Bad contractor (Oct '10) Feb '17 ted vines 29
News The Latest: Inmates used 'sharp instruments' to... Feb '17 Cordwainer Trout 6
News Damion Neal is being sought in connection with ... (Nov '08) Jan '17 Quite 14
See all Delaware Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Delaware Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Cuba
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Recession
  4. North Korea
  5. Libya
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,520 • Total comments across all topics: 281,878,575

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC