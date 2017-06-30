Delaware budget committee cuts $51 mi...

Delaware budget committee cuts $51 million to balance budget

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 28 Read more: The Wichita Eagle

With Republican lawmakers balking at tax increases, legislative budget writers on Wednesday approved more than $51 million in additional spending cuts to balance a budget for the fiscal year starting Saturday. The Joint Finance Committee also agreed to zero out spending next year for an annual package of grants to nonprofit groups, community agencies and volunteer fire companies, a move sure to generate vocal opposition from those constituencies in the final days of this year's session.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Delaware Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
lottery is fixed and they are robbing the peopl... (Aug '06) Jun 28 Izak 666
Where have the honest people gone? Mar '17 Whosonfirst 1
News Democrats Delight in Delaware Special Election Mar '17 Marcavage s Emission 2
dads of delaware the fight for fathers rights. (Jul '08) Feb '17 Mizrain 60
I wanted to Report Bad contractor (Oct '10) Feb '17 ted vines 29
News The Latest: Inmates used 'sharp instruments' to... Feb '17 Cordwainer Trout 6
News Damion Neal is being sought in connection with ... (Nov '08) Jan '17 Quite 14
See all Delaware Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Delaware Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Pakistan
  2. Hong Kong
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,324 • Total comments across all topics: 282,194,353

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC