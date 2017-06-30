Delaware budget committee cuts $51 million to balance budget
With Republican lawmakers balking at tax increases, legislative budget writers on Wednesday approved more than $51 million in additional spending cuts to balance a budget for the fiscal year starting Saturday. The Joint Finance Committee also agreed to zero out spending next year for an annual package of grants to nonprofit groups, community agencies and volunteer fire companies, a move sure to generate vocal opposition from those constituencies in the final days of this year's session.
