Delaware Auditor accuses school district of wrongdoing

On Thursday information was released by the Office of Auditor of Accounts and in a press release State Auditor Thomas Wagner suggested that both parties did a number of things wrong while moving forward with work completed at the High School. During a brief phone conversation Wagner pointed to an audit on construction which found that Michael Horsey of Common Sense Solutions LLC, had purchased a piece of land for about $110,000 knowing the school was interested and then sold it to Sussex Technical School District for $200,000.

