Del. Republicans unveil six-point proposal amid budget talks
State lawmakers are hard at work trying to figure out how to close a multi-million dollar gap between state revenue and obligations, while Governor John Carney has hosted a number of budget reset conversations in the past several months. The proposal unveiled Tuesday by republicans in office has six core items they'd like the general assembly to consider: creation of a budget stabilization fund, a new fiscal framework, prevailing wage relief for local government and schools, Medicaid reform, school district consolidation, and performance metrics for state operations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMDT.
Add your comments below
Delaware Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|lottery is fixed and they are robbing the peopl... (Aug '06)
|Jun 6
|Happy sausage
|665
|Where have the honest people gone?
|Mar '17
|Whosonfirst
|1
|Democrats Delight in Delaware Special Election
|Mar '17
|Marcavage s Emission
|2
|dads of delaware the fight for fathers rights. (Jul '08)
|Feb '17
|Mizrain
|60
|I wanted to Report Bad contractor (Oct '10)
|Feb '17
|ted vines
|29
|The Latest: Inmates used 'sharp instruments' to...
|Feb '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|6
|Damion Neal is being sought in connection with ... (Nov '08)
|Jan '17
|Quite
|14
Find what you want!
Search Delaware Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC