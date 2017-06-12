Del. Republicans unveil six-point proposal amid budget talks

State lawmakers are hard at work trying to figure out how to close a multi-million dollar gap between state revenue and obligations, while Governor John Carney has hosted a number of budget reset conversations in the past several months. The proposal unveiled Tuesday by republicans in office has six core items they'd like the general assembly to consider: creation of a budget stabilization fund, a new fiscal framework, prevailing wage relief for local government and schools, Medicaid reform, school district consolidation, and performance metrics for state operations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMDT.