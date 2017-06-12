Del. House bill aims to remove firear...

Del. House bill aims to remove firearms from at-risk people

Tuesday Jun 13

Gun control will always be a hot topic, so it's no surprise that a new bill making it's way through the Delaware House of Representatives is turning heads. "This bill would allow people in Delaware to petition a court for an order that would temporarily remove guns from a person that the court has determined to be a danger, a credible danger to themselves or to others," explains Allison Anderman, managing attorney for Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence.

