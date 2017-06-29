DE: Mobile Fare Payment to Launch for...

DE: Mobile Fare Payment to Launch for DART Beach Bus Services

Delaware Transit Corporation has announced the launch of a new mobile payment app for its Beach Bus Services, making the DART experience more user-friendly and convenient for its riders. The app will go live starting Friday, June 30, in anticipation of the busy July 4th weekend.

