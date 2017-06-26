Amid Budget Gridlock, Delaware House ...

Amid Budget Gridlock, Delaware House Panel Approves Proposed Income Tax Increase

Wednesday Jun 21 Read more: WBOC-TV Salisbury

A House committee has voted overwhelmingly to send a bill raising income taxes on Delawareans to the full House for a vote. The legislation considered by the committee on Wednesday raises income tax rates across the board, eliminates itemized deductions while increasing the standard deduction, and creates a new tax bracket for income above $150,000.

