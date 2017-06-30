A Bevy of Tax Bills To Raise Long-Ter...

A Bevy of Tax Bills To Raise Long-Term Revenue in Delaware

Wednesday Jun 28

Recently, two tax bills were approved by the Delaware legislature and three bills were introduced. Facing a $386 million shortfall in 2018, the state is desperate for new sources of revenue.

