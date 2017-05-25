Spanish Immersion safe for now
Some local elementary school parents rejoiced this week to learn that the Indian River School District isn't canceling Spanish Immersion classes. The school board made no movement May 22 to change the program and then approved 117 applicants' acceptance into the 2017-2018 Spanish Immersion kindergarten class.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Coastal Point.
Add your comments below
Delaware Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|lottery is fixed and they are robbing the peopl... (Aug '06)
|May 6
|has4u
|664
|Where have the honest people gone?
|Mar '17
|Whosonfirst
|1
|Democrats Delight in Delaware Special Election
|Mar '17
|Marcavage s Emission
|2
|dads of delaware the fight for fathers rights. (Jul '08)
|Feb '17
|Mizrain
|60
|I wanted to Report Bad contractor (Oct '10)
|Feb '17
|ted vines
|29
|The Latest: Inmates used 'sharp instruments' to...
|Feb '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|6
|Damion Neal is being sought in connection with ... (Nov '08)
|Jan '17
|Quite
|14
Find what you want!
Search Delaware Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC