Spanish Immersion safe for now

Spanish Immersion safe for now

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Coastal Point

Some local elementary school parents rejoiced this week to learn that the Indian River School District isn't canceling Spanish Immersion classes. The school board made no movement May 22 to change the program and then approved 117 applicants' acceptance into the 2017-2018 Spanish Immersion kindergarten class.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Coastal Point.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Delaware Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
lottery is fixed and they are robbing the peopl... (Aug '06) May 6 has4u 664
Where have the honest people gone? Mar '17 Whosonfirst 1
News Democrats Delight in Delaware Special Election Mar '17 Marcavage s Emission 2
dads of delaware the fight for fathers rights. (Jul '08) Feb '17 Mizrain 60
I wanted to Report Bad contractor (Oct '10) Feb '17 ted vines 29
News The Latest: Inmates used 'sharp instruments' to... Feb '17 Cordwainer Trout 6
News Damion Neal is being sought in connection with ... (Nov '08) Jan '17 Quite 14
See all Delaware Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Delaware Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Egypt
  3. North Korea
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,634 • Total comments across all topics: 281,302,646

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC