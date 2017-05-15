Rally for Del. prison reform calls for help for both prisoners and DOC
A crowd of roughly 30 people gathered outside of Legislative Hall in Dover to rally for prison reform for Delaware's Department of Corrections. Speakers said inmates were being abused by correctional officers and needed more protection from the state.
