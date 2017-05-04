Pet Dog Found Shot to Death in Smyrna

Pet Dog Found Shot to Death in Smyrna

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WBOC-TV Salisbury

Animal welfare and public health officials in Delaware are investigating after a dog went missing from a yard in Smyrna and was found dead there a few days later. According to the Delaware Division of Public Health, officers believe the adult female black pitbull mix went missing from the 300 block of Eagle Way on Saturday evening.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBOC-TV Salisbury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Delaware Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
lottery is fixed and they are robbing the peopl... (Aug '06) Apr 30 Danable 662
Where have the honest people gone? Mar '17 Whosonfirst 1
News Democrats Delight in Delaware Special Election Mar '17 Marcavage s Emission 2
dads of delaware the fight for fathers rights. (Jul '08) Feb '17 Mizrain 60
I wanted to Report Bad contractor (Oct '10) Feb '17 ted vines 29
News The Latest: Inmates used 'sharp instruments' to... Feb '17 Cordwainer Trout 6
News Damion Neal is being sought in connection with ... (Nov '08) Jan '17 Quite 14
See all Delaware Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Delaware Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,851 • Total comments across all topics: 280,772,652

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC