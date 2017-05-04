Pet Dog Found Shot to Death in Smyrna
Animal welfare and public health officials in Delaware are investigating after a dog went missing from a yard in Smyrna and was found dead there a few days later. According to the Delaware Division of Public Health, officers believe the adult female black pitbull mix went missing from the 300 block of Eagle Way on Saturday evening.
