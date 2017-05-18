More sand coming to storm-ravaged loc...

More sand coming to storm-ravaged local beaches

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Coastal Point

Officials in Delaware's southernmost beach towns could breathe a sigh of relieve early this week, after the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced on Monday, May 15, that it had allocated between $15 million and $22 million for replenishment of the beaches in Bethany, South Bethany and Fenwick with about a million cubic yards of stand, starting this fall and to be completed before the 2018 summer season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Coastal Point.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Delaware Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
lottery is fixed and they are robbing the peopl... (Aug '06) May 6 has4u 664
Where have the honest people gone? Mar '17 Whosonfirst 1
News Democrats Delight in Delaware Special Election Mar '17 Marcavage s Emission 2
dads of delaware the fight for fathers rights. (Jul '08) Feb '17 Mizrain 60
I wanted to Report Bad contractor (Oct '10) Feb '17 ted vines 29
News The Latest: Inmates used 'sharp instruments' to... Feb '17 Cordwainer Trout 6
News Damion Neal is being sought in connection with ... (Nov '08) Jan '17 Quite 14
See all Delaware Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Delaware Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Microsoft
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. China
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,222 • Total comments across all topics: 281,127,371

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC