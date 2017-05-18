More sand coming to storm-ravaged local beaches
Officials in Delaware's southernmost beach towns could breathe a sigh of relieve early this week, after the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced on Monday, May 15, that it had allocated between $15 million and $22 million for replenishment of the beaches in Bethany, South Bethany and Fenwick with about a million cubic yards of stand, starting this fall and to be completed before the 2018 summer season.
