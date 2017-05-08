Memorial service honors fallen Del. law enforcement
Wednesday, folks law enforcement, lawmakers, and the community members gathered to remember Delaware officers who lost their lives in the line of duty. "We are forever indebted for all that is done to protect us and to make our communities a better place to live," says Senator David McBride.
Delaware Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|lottery is fixed and they are robbing the peopl... (Aug '06)
|May 6
|has4u
|664
|Where have the honest people gone?
|Mar '17
|Whosonfirst
|1
|Democrats Delight in Delaware Special Election
|Mar '17
|Marcavage s Emission
|2
|dads of delaware the fight for fathers rights. (Jul '08)
|Feb '17
|Mizrain
|60
|I wanted to Report Bad contractor (Oct '10)
|Feb '17
|ted vines
|29
|The Latest: Inmates used 'sharp instruments' to...
|Feb '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|6
|Damion Neal is being sought in connection with ... (Nov '08)
|Jan '17
|Quite
|14
