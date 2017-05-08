Memorial service honors fallen Del. l...

Memorial service honors fallen Del. law enforcement

Wednesday May 3 Read more: WMDT

Wednesday, folks law enforcement, lawmakers, and the community members gathered to remember Delaware officers who lost their lives in the line of duty. "We are forever indebted for all that is done to protect us and to make our communities a better place to live," says Senator David McBride.

