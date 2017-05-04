hb 69
This bill amends Title 9, Chapter 14 of the Delaware Code relating to New Castle County and the members of the Audit Committee, and provides that Audit Committee members' term of service is four years, instead of one year, provided, however, that the terms of any reconstituted committee shall be established in a staggered manner.
