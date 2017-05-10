hb 38

Next Story Prev Story
This bill places the same requirements for the issuance of non-potable well permits within existing areas where a water utility has been granted a Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity as those that currently apply to the issuance of a potable well permit.

