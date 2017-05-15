hb 167
"Cooking wine" contains alcohol but has been exempted from alcohol regulation by the federal government and many states as long as it contains no more than 20% alcohol by volume and no less than 1.5% salt, thereby making it unfit for beverage consumption. This Act adds cooking wine to the list of exempted liquids from the alcohol regulation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at State of Delaware.
Add your comments below
Delaware Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|lottery is fixed and they are robbing the peopl... (Aug '06)
|May 6
|has4u
|664
|Where have the honest people gone?
|Mar '17
|Whosonfirst
|1
|Democrats Delight in Delaware Special Election
|Mar '17
|Marcavage s Emission
|2
|dads of delaware the fight for fathers rights. (Jul '08)
|Feb '17
|Mizrain
|60
|I wanted to Report Bad contractor (Oct '10)
|Feb '17
|ted vines
|29
|The Latest: Inmates used 'sharp instruments' to...
|Feb '17
|Cordwainer Trout
|6
|Damion Neal is being sought in connection with ... (Nov '08)
|Jan '17
|Quite
|14
Find what you want!
Search Delaware Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC