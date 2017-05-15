hb 167

"Cooking wine" contains alcohol but has been exempted from alcohol regulation by the federal government and many states as long as it contains no more than 20% alcohol by volume and no less than 1.5% salt, thereby making it unfit for beverage consumption. This Act adds cooking wine to the list of exempted liquids from the alcohol regulation.

