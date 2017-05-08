ha 1hb 120
This Amendment adds the treatment of cancers other than stage 4 advanced, metastatic cancers and requires that the use of the drug is supported by national clinical guidelines, national standards of care, and peer reviewed medical literature for the treatment of the cancer or targeted therapy.
