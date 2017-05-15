Group: Prison under-staffing isn't th...

Group: Prison under-staffing isn't the issue, "prison abuse" is

Tuesday May 9 Read more: WMDT

The issue of under-staffing in prisons has been a long-standing topic in Delaware with one union being especially vocal following a deadly inmate uprising in February. "Until DOC [Department Of Corrections] starts to admit, recognize and do something about the problem of prison abuse, nothing will change," says Ken Abraham.

